The Discontinued Twinkie-Esque Snack We'll Probably Never Eat Again

In French author Marcel Proust's novel "In Search of Lost Time," the narrator bites into a madeleine cookie dipped in tea which sparks a recollection of his childhood which unfolds over the course of seven volumes. It's possible, given the opportunity to sink our teeth into a Hostess Leopard, we might experience our own Proustian flashback, glimpsing the whole of our past with 20/20 hindsight. Of course, the chances of that happening are slim to none. The Hostess Leopard, colorful cousin to the Twinkie, has been out of circulation since the early 2000s and currently resides, wraith-like, among the many discontinued Hostess snacks we'll probably never eat again.

Debuting in 1999, Hostess Leopards were essentially a Twinkie with small chocolate chips folded into the batter, resembling the spotted pattern of a leopard's hide (or an oval-shaped version of the British pudding spotted dick — or Spotted Richard, as it's known in the U.K. Parliament's dining room).

According to the few media sources that mentioned it, Leopards had an orange hue which helped differentiate it from the golden-colored Twinkie. It was also softer and smaller than its better-known relation, but also decidedly less healthy. A single Leopard weighed 25% more than a Twinkie and had more fat, sugar, and calories. Though unconfirmed, it's not too great a leap to think that a Twinkie analog snack with even less nutritional value may have spelled its own demise.