The Texas High School That Boasts A Literal Food Court For Students

Allen High School in Allen, Texas, isn't your average public school; it's actually closer in scale to a small college campus. Serving nearly 7,000 students, the campus is sprawling, and it has facilities that rival those found in higher education. There's a football stadium that seats 18,000, extensive performing arts spaces, and an impressive array of academic wings. With such a massive student body, the logistics of feeding everyone efficiently are a serious consideration. That's where the food court concept comes in to save the day — the rest of us who went to normal high schools with questionable lunches just have to sit back and be haters together.

Instead of a single cafeteria line serving one or two daily options, Allen High School offers a setup more akin to an old school shopping mall food court, complete with multiple stations and branded outlets. This helps with crowd control during lunch rushes because it would be ridiculous to try to find a way to serve everyone efficiently. It also gives students variety, appealing to different tastes and dietary needs. The size of the school and the volume of meals served each day mean that having several food vendors operating side-by-side isn't as much a novelty as it is a practical solution for keeping students fed quickly without sacrificing choice or quality.