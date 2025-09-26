Drinking Wine With Pizza? Here's What You Should Sip

The type of wine that will best suit your pizza depends on the pizza itself. According to Dana Hokin, "Tomato-based pizzas do well with reds like barbera, chianti, zinfandel, or pinot noir, [while] white pizzas with EVOO-based sauces or lighter cheeses pair beautifully with sparkling rosé, grüner veltliner, or white burgundy." She also notes that slightly fruity wines are good for tangy or spicy toppings like balsamic vinegar, chiles, and sausage. If you've ordered a variety of pizzas, however, your best bet might be a dry sparkling wine, something she feels is suited for everything from pepperoni pizzas to white ones.

One of Hokin's favorite topping and wine combos is prosciutto and arugula with sparkling rosé, since, as she explains, "Rosé's acidity and berry notes perfectly balance the salty prosciutto and peppery arugula." She also likes this wine with pepperoni pizza — "The bubbles cut through the richness and spice," she explains — and even enjoys it with an artisanal pizza. "Sweet fig jam and balsamic glaze match beautifully with the red fruit in rosé; bubbles cut the creamy gorgonzola," says Hokin. For mushrooms, however, she prefers something different: "Earthy flavors combine with the bright acidity and creamy texture that is the elegance of the white burgundy."

Not all wines work equally well with pizza. As Hokin advises, "Avoid super-light wines without acidity, as they can get overwhelmed by the flavors in the pizza." However, she adds, "Every rule has exceptions, and some of the best pairings are the most surprising. Ultimately, drink what you love."