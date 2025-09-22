Give Your Stir-Fry Some Summertime Sweetness With Watermelon Rinds

Who knew there were so many things you could do with watermelon rinds? You can pickle it ; you can candy it ; and you can even shred it into coleslaw . But have you ever thought of using it in a stir-fry? Shirley Chung , who has appeared as a contestant on several seasons of Bravo's "Top Chef," suggests to The Takeout that you might want to give it a try.

"Adding watermelon rind to stir-fry will add crunchy texture, cucumber-like freshness, and slight sweetness to the dish," says Chung. "Watermelon rind is very juicy and crunchy; when you stir-fry it, its cooked texture is very much like chayote squash and cucumber." She also feels that its sweetness will help to enhance any savory flavors in the dish.

Science backs up Chung on this, since combining sweet ingredients with salty ones makes for a more nuanced flavor than either taste can provide on its own. In combination, these contrasting elements can make for a stir-fry that's more appealing to the appetite than a less complex dish.