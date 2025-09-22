Try Sweet Potatoes For Your Next Batch Of Chips And Thank Us Later

To make sweet potato chips, slice the potatoes into thin, even rounds; then soak them in cold water, and dry them thoroughly. If you'll be baking them, coat them with a little oil to help them get crispy. As Chloe Hammond advised, "Temperature is also important, as too low and they'll go soggy, and too high and they'll burn before they've crisped. Keep an eye on them, as the window between perfect and burnt is narrow."

Hammond said that frying your sweet potato chips will give them the best texture, but she's not a fan since it can be messy and the potatoes can burn easily. The oven is a neater alternative that allows you to bake a large batch, but to get crispy baked sweet potato chips, they'll need to be flipped over halfway through so they can cook evenly. If you skip this step, you may get some burnt pieces and some underdone ones. Hammond likes using an air fryer, adding, "The air fryer strikes a good balance, as you get crisp chips with far less oil and it's much easier to manage the cooking evenly."

Once your sweet potato chips are cooked, they'll need to be cooled completely before storing. This is because, as Hammond noted, "Any residual warmth creates steam, which will make them go soft." When they're cool, she recommended storing them in an airtight container lined with a paper towel to absorb any extra moisture. "They'll stay crisp for two to three days, but beyond that they tend to lose their snap," she said.