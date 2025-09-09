Should Chocolate Ever Be Refrigerated?
Chocolate is one of the most universally beloved sweets, with a rich creaminess and decadently delicious flavor that makes it hard to resist. Everyone has their favorite, from gourmet truffles to a classic Hershey's bar. People can be particular about temperature too, with some preferring their chocolate chilled in the fridge, or believing it keeps better that way. But master chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix — founder and CEO of Phillip Ashley Chocolates, and a 2023 and 2024 James Beard Award Nominee — told The Takeout that chocolate shouldn't be refrigerated in most cases.
"It's only necessary when you have bonbons with all sorts of inclusions or you don't plan to eat [it] for long periods of time," he told us. "You generally do not have to refrigerate bars. Dipped strawberries are highly perishable and should be enjoyed within one to three days of dipping, even when refrigerated." Rix highlighted one of the possible refrigeration issues, explaining, "It could potentially absorb strong odors from things like onions or other foods ... that may not be covered properly." He also warned that a layer of condensation could form on the chocolate, too.
Refrigeration also affects taste. "Cold chocolate tastes different than room temp because the molecules are moving slower and it melts slower," Rix shared. Chilly temperatures keep the chocolate from releasing its signature flavors, as well. If it's an especially warm day, and your chocolate does need to go in the fridge, Rix advised, "When refrigerating any chocolate, the main thing is to let it come back up to room temp before enjoying."
How should you store chocolate?
Chocolate is best kept at room temperature, between 65 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, with humidity below 65%. Phillip Ashley Rix spelled out the best conditions, advising, "Cool, dry, darker places. You want to keep [it] from melting while stored; water or moisture is never a good thing when it comes to chocolate; and unused chocolate will last a long time on its own." Humidity, including the possible condensation from refrigeration, can produce a white bloom on the chocolate's surface, as can heat, which may affect flavor and texture. Light and oxygen exposure can also degrade the quality of your chocolate.
Rix advised paying attention to shelf life as well. When properly stored, not only is dark chocolate considered to be healthier than other types, it can also last the longest, at nearly two years. Milk chocolate can be good for over a year, while white chocolate will be at its best for about four months. Filled truffles and bonbons, like the Lindt Lindor truffle flavors we ranked, also only have about three to four months.
Chocolate is prone to absorbing odors even when kept outside the fridge. To guard against that, keep it wrapped, in an airtight container, or in a plastic storage bag once the original package is opened. "You can even vacuum seal in packs," Rix suggested; and ditto for refrigerated chocolate. But the best way to enjoy your chocolate at its most delicious is to not wait too long to finish it — which, as tempting as chocolate is, shouldn't be that hard.