Should Chocolate Ever Be Refrigerated?

Chocolate is one of the most universally beloved sweets, with a rich creaminess and decadently delicious flavor that makes it hard to resist. Everyone has their favorite, from gourmet truffles to a classic Hershey's bar. People can be particular about temperature too, with some preferring their chocolate chilled in the fridge, or believing it keeps better that way. But master chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix — founder and CEO of Phillip Ashley Chocolates, and a 2023 and 2024 James Beard Award Nominee — told The Takeout that chocolate shouldn't be refrigerated in most cases.

"It's only necessary when you have bonbons with all sorts of inclusions or you don't plan to eat [it] for long periods of time," he told us. "You generally do not have to refrigerate bars. Dipped strawberries are highly perishable and should be enjoyed within one to three days of dipping, even when refrigerated." Rix highlighted one of the possible refrigeration issues, explaining, "It could potentially absorb strong odors from things like onions or other foods ... that may not be covered properly." He also warned that a layer of condensation could form on the chocolate, too.

Refrigeration also affects taste. "Cold chocolate tastes different than room temp because the molecules are moving slower and it melts slower," Rix shared. Chilly temperatures keep the chocolate from releasing its signature flavors, as well. If it's an especially warm day, and your chocolate does need to go in the fridge, Rix advised, "When refrigerating any chocolate, the main thing is to let it come back up to room temp before enjoying."