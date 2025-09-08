The Trick To Freezing Plums For A Winter Treat

Before freezing your plums, rinse them under cold water and allow them to dry thoroughly. You may then chop or slice them, although this isn't necessary if you plan to freeze them whole. Trung Vu cautions, "If freezing whole, you'll need to remove the pits after cooking them, so this may not be the best option if you intend to use the frozen plums for smoothies or a pie." Cut plums, however, do require a few extra steps, since you'll first need to flash-freeze them. This involves laying the slices or chunks on a tray (making sure they're not touching) and freezing them until they're solid before then transferring them to a zip-top bag or airtight storage container. As Vu explained, "This way, the pieces won't freeze together in one giant mass, and you'll be able to use them gradually."

If you prefer to cook plums without the skins, you can also remove the skin before freezing. The best way to do so is by blanching. According to Vu, this is done by cutting a small "X" in the bottom of each plum, then submerging the fruit in boiling water for 30 to 45 seconds to loosen the skin. The plums should then be dropped into ice water for at least a minute to prevent them from continuing to cook in any residual heat. Once the plums have been drained and dried, Vu said, "You can easily peel the skin off."