The Keys To Making Jamaican Jerk Chicken From Scratch

Jamaican jerk chicken may be a popular entree at Caribbean-style eateries, but in its country of origin, Jamaican jerk is a flavor, a method, and a national identity all rolled into one. According to chef Keisha Miles — a culinary maestro who brings high-end dining to private clients through her website, Dine Out In — there are no shortcuts if you want to do it right.

Miles, who has Jamaican roots, said, "The key is how you season your proteins and how you cook them ... This is important because these elements preserve the authenticity of the dish and [are] a nod to the cultural significance of the dish to Jamaica." And it all starts with the right ingredients. "While every cook may introduce certain elements for their own unique flavor spin on their marinades, there are standard ingredients that add authenticity to making good jerk chicken," Miles declared. These typically include dry spices along with brown sugar, aromatics, and chiles. True jerk chicken also cannot be baked or grilled. Instead, it must be smoked.