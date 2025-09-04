The Major Mistake To Avoid When Thinning Out Ganache

When all goes well, homemade ganache is the easiest chocolate indulgence. As long as you follow the rules, it's a matter of mixing chocolate and cream over heat and giving it time to set. But sometimes, the rules run counter to what you'd expect. At Cindy's, the celebrated dining spot on top of Chicago's Athletic Association hotel, pastry chef Yami Mercado says consistency is key with ganache — but nailing the perfect texture is tricky.

"The ideal consistency really depends on what you're using it for," Mercado says. "The best consistency for piping or spreading should be about peanut butter consistency. If you need to fill truffles, then it should be smooth and pourable."

The answer to thinning a ganache that's too thick for the job might seem obvious: just add more cream. But according to Mercado, that's a major mistake. "I would not recommend adding more liquids to save a ganache. Adding more will mess up the ratio of liquid to chocolate," she says. "This will adversely affect the taste and texture!" On that note, adding cream straight from the fridge is an especially egregious mistake. "Adding in cold cream will shock the mixture and cause it to harden and clump. The clumping will cause it to break and become grainy," Mercado says.