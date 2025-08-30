Can You Really Fry An Egg On The Sidewalk On A Hot Day?

We've all been outside on a hot, sunny day and wondered if the soles of our shoes were about to melt on the sidewalk. You can feel the heat from the sun bouncing back up to hit your legs — and the question does cross your mind: If you cracked an egg on the concrete, would it cook? Our curiosity got the better of us, so we reached out and spoke to an actual expert, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at The American Egg Board, to set the record straight.

Serrano-Bahri explains, "Eggs start to cook when the surface reaches about 158 degrees Fahrenheit, which is when the whites begin to set. Most sidewalks, even on a very hot day, rarely get above 145 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, and you'd really need 160 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit for an egg to cook properly. That's why egg cooking is best done in the kitchen — on a stovetop, in a pan, or in an air fryer — where you can control the temperature and get perfect results every time."

He also says that the surface you cook the egg on is an important factor. Metal works because it conducts heat well, and provides an even transfer of energy. Concrete, on the other hand, doesn't transfer heat to the egg nearly as efficiently, so much of the heat escapes into the air. Plus, the cold egg would cool the sidewalk surface quickly upon contact, making the egg white much more difficult to set.