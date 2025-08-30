No Time For Cold Brew? Grab This Instant Fix Instead

Making cold brew at home can be satisfying (Here's how baristas make cold brew off the clock), but it can also be a time-consuming process. One way to circumvent this is by drinking the best store-bought cold brew, but some brands are better than others, and none are what you'd call truly budget friendly. There is a quick, easy, and cheap way to enjoy a chilled coffee beverage, however, and it all starts with instant coffee. Michael Phillips, the director of coffee culture at Blue Bottle Coffee , told The Takeout, "Instant coffee performs very well as a cold offering, weather it is as a base for an iced latte or a glass of cold brew."

Instant coffee has long been the Rodney Dangerfield of caffeinated beverage products, getting very little respect. But that may be gradually changing since instant coffee is fancier than it's ever been. No matter whether your brand is a gourmet variety or a supermarket exclusive, Phillips pointed out, "The coffee it produces will be very consistent and stable. You also can very easily adjust the strength to your preference by adding more or less coffee." For this reason, it makes an excellent starting point for cold coffee drinks as well as hot ones.