The Best Type Of Thermometer To Use With An Air Fryer

Air fryers are amazing tools for cooking, giving you a completely hands-free experience while also freeing up space in the oven or on the stove. And, to top it all off, they're great for getting a crisp finish without using a bucket of oil.

As long as you follow a few basic rules, your air fryer can make delicious crispy fries and roasted vegetables — and it's really great for meat, too. The only problem is that all the intuition for cooking times you've built up over the years goes straight out of the window. Cooking meat in an air fryer is much faster than using an oven and often even quicker than a hot pan, and it can take a while to get used to these new timings.

Luckily, there are tools to help. While the average cooking thermometer is likely to be too slow and bulky to work well with an air fryer, there are some high-tech models perfectly suited for this job. The first type is an instant read thermometer, which can get you a temperature after just one or two seconds. The second type is a wireless leave-in thermometer that allows you to track the temperature from an app on your phone.