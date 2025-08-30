Freezing Store-Bought Seafood Is More Harmful Than You May Think. Here's Why

Fresh fish straight from the ocean is best, but is it ok to freeze fish if you can't eat it right away? We asked Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen, for advice. Gentile says freezing fish is ok, but the process could mess with the taste and texture. It's when you re-freeze fish that things start to get, well, fishy.

"The real issue with refreezing seafood is quality," Gentile says. "If seafood was already previously frozen, refreezing can harm its texture and flavor." The ice crystals that form when fish is frozen break down the cell walls. "It becomes mushy because of water crystals breaking down the flesh," she explains. Re-freezing makes the problem worse.

But that's assuming you even thawed the fish properly. The safest method for thawing food involves leaving it in the fridge overnight. If you forget to take the fish out of the freezer the night before, you can seal it in plastic and place it in a cold water bath. Whatever you do, don't leave the fish to thaw on the counter. Leaving food at room temperature puts it at risk of developing bacteria.