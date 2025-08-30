Think About Double Sealing These Foods To Prevent An Ant Infestation

Ant infestations are awful, so keeping bugs out of your kitchen should always be a high priority. One sneaky way to do this is to double seal your food. If you make it impossible for ants to get to the snacks they're interested in, the little ant scouts will go home empty-handed and tell their buddies you've got no food to share.

The ultimate goal is to have no open bags or boxes sitting on your shelves, even if you've clipped the opening shut or used a rubber band to secure it. The high-investment method to keep ants out of your food is to buy nice food storage containers to stash any open products. If you need a quick fix, however, you can also get the job done with zip-top bags. Just close up any open foods you have, and then double that seal by placing the product in a resealable bag and closing it up. This strategy is quick and not too bothersome to deal with when you want to grab a snack. Plus, you can reuse the bags as many times as you want.

As for the types of foods you need to seal, the main categories are sugary foods, carbohydrates, and animal products. Yes, a lot of foods fit into these categories, but is there really too high a price to pay for keeping ants out?