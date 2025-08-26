This Lunch Packing Trick Will Save Your Stone Fruits From Bruising

Stone fruits bruise very easily, going into the lunchbox in good condition in the morning and coming out a few hours later browned and bruised. As well as looking rather unappetizing, the affected areas can also become mushy — it's no wonder that many of us feel less inclined to eat them. To avoid bruising, we need to protect the fruit from anything that will break its skin. In a lunchbox or a bag, this mostly happens when the fruit is loosely packed and rolls around inside its container. As it bashes into the sides of a plastic box or ends up squished under a container, the skin breaks and the oxidation begins.

The first step is to directly protect the skin by wrapping the fruit in cloth. The type of cloth doesn't matter too much; it just needs to be soft and clean, like a cloth napkin, a kitchen or tea towel, a washcloth, or even paper towels. If you're packing multiple pieces of fruit, you should wrap them separately for the best results. If you wash your fruit just before packing it, make sure to dry it thoroughly since trapped moisture can lead to mushiness.

The second step is to pack the wrapped fruit securely. If you're using a lunchbox, use separators or compartments to make sure the fruit is snug and won't roll around. If you're putting it straight into a bag, make sure to put it on top of everything else. You can also put it in a small container that matches its size as closely as possible. The more secure your fruit is, the safer it will be from bumps and bruises.