Your Reusable Straws Are Probably Nasty If You're Not Doing This

Straws have become a complicated topic in recent years. The European Union banned single-use plastic straws in 2021, California only gives them out on request, and former president Joe Biden began a plan to phase them out completely in 2024 (which has since been halted by the current administration).

For anyone trying to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics, a common alternative is a reusable drinking straw. These are often made of rigid plastic, silicon, metal, or glass — and they're great. You never run out, you don't need to have stacks of boxes in your pantry, you don't need to rebuy them all the time, and you don't need to feel bad about plastic waste.

However, your reusable straws are probably on their way to the trash if you're not regularly rinsing them out. It's a bit of a pain, but throwing reusable straws in the dishwasher just isn't enough to keep them clean and hygienic. Bacteria builds up inside the straws where the dishwasher can't reach. Over time, your straws will start to smell and eventually become unusable. For plastic and silicon straws, this is often a one way ticket since their porous nature lets in food particles which leads to permanent odor retention and stains. For glass and metal straws, however, you should be able to save them with a deep clean combined with a new, regular cleaning routine.