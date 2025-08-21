You Don't Need Much To Cure Meat At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cured meat always seems like it came straight from the food factory, complete with plastic packaging. Italian cold cuts, Spanish-style chorizo (as opposed to the uncured Mexican kind), and bacon (even the uncured kind is cured) – not one of these seems like a DIY project. Still, what about all those hipster restaurants promising house-made charcuterie? Is this another marketing lie, or do they have some elaborate meat manufacturing setup back in the kitchen? Neither one need be true, since, surprisingly enough, you actually can cure meat at home without fancy equipment. K.C. Gulbro, proprietor of the Illinois eatery FoxFire Steakhouse, was helpful enough to explain the process to us. Turns out, it doesn't involve too many special ingredients, either.

The primary ingredients are meat and salt, with Gulbro describing the latter as "the main curing agent that draws out moisture and inhibits microbial growth." Although salt used to be the only curing agent back in the day, today's curing recipes typically call for nitrites, as well. If you're looking to purchase this ingredient, it'll typically be labelled as curing salt. Gulbro noted that celery powder can be used since it contains nitrites naturally. Nitrites, as he explained them, "prevent growth of Clostridium botulinum and help with color and flavor." Seasonings such as pepper or garlic are optional.

There are two other necessities for proper meat curing. One is a scale for weighing the ingredients because, according to Gulbro, "Curing ratios must be exact for safety." The other necessity is enough space in the fridge for the meat to chill undisturbed while it cures.