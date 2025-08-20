How To Pick All The Good Figs At The Supermarket

Fresh figs are a bit of a rare find at the supermarket, since they have two relatively short seasons a year — early summer and late summer or the beginning of fall. So when they make an appearance at the grocery store, it's tempting to buy as many of these sweet, tender fruits as you can — especially since there are so many ways to use ripe figs. But for the sake of your wallet and your taste buds, it's worth knowing how to pick the best figs every time.

A good fig should feel soft, with a little give when lightly squeezed, and have a subtly sweet smell. Avoid figs that feel mushy or hard, which indicates that they are either unripe or overripe. Wrinkly skin is also fine, as this means the fruit has a more concentrated flavor — just steer clear from figs with broken skin. A fresh fig will also be richly hued, though the color will depend on the variety. Mission figs, for example, should be deeply purple-black, while Calimyrna, kadota, and Adriatic figs come in various shades of yellowish green. And if the bottom of the fig is slightly dewy or syrupy, this is a sign of peak ripeness — the natural sugars are seeping out.