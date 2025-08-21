How You Can Get Your Hands On A Fernet Coin
Fernet-Branca is the darling of the bartender world — it's even known as the "bartender's handshake." It's minty, bitter, complex, and a little viscous while remaining abrasive, cooling, and intensely flavorful; but that's part of its charm. Just ask the mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri, who quite enjoys this classic Italian digestif. Fernet is part of a group of liqueurs from Italy called amari and Fernet-Branca is the most well-known of them.
The sixth-generation owner, Eduardo Branca, discovered that in 2012, Bret and Tore' Kragerud made their own special Fernet-Branca coins for a bartender event. Since 2013, the Branca company has been making its own. Each year, it produces coins with unique artwork, often in batches of 200 or less. These are then released for special events, bartending competitions, pop-ups, and more.
It's not easy to get them unless you're willing to pay. Previous years sell for about $50 on eBay. If you're at an event where they're given out, odds are you'll have to work for it. For example, last year Fernet held a pop-up haunted house in New Orleans where you could earn one of the prized coins. First, you had to successfully complete an escape room to win a poker chip which you could use to enter a drawing to win the coin.
A status symbol in the craft cocktail world
Fernet-Branca actually decided to lay out a list of rules for owning one of their rare coins, the first one is don't talk about Fernet Coins. (Kidding, that's "Fight Club.") You have to 'earn' the coin. The coin was created as a way to confer a sense of community among craft cocktail bartenders. When you show off your coin, hopefully plopping it on the counter when you order Fernet shots (rules 7 and 9), you're basically telling the bartender that you know what you're doing. It's supposed to symbolize an elite status for a small set of bartenders who have proven their dedication to quality and innovation. You're also not supposed to alter or damage the coin (sorry folks, that means no Fernet coin charm bracelets).
But, adoring Fernet-Branca doesn't mean you have to hunt down special coins. It also doesn't mean doing room temperature shots at shift change, because not all of us can be as cool as craft bartenders. You could enjoy it in a classic cocktail, but if you're really starting from square one, just drink a fernet con coca. The mixture of Coke and Fernet-Branca is pure magic and simple as can be. Get a glass of ice, and start with 1 part fernet to 2 parts Coke, lemon wedge optional.