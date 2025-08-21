How You Can Get Your Hands On A Fernet Coin

Fernet-Branca is the darling of the bartender world — it's even known as the "bartender's handshake." It's minty, bitter, complex, and a little viscous while remaining abrasive, cooling, and intensely flavorful; but that's part of its charm. Just ask the mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri, who quite enjoys this classic Italian digestif. Fernet is part of a group of liqueurs from Italy called amari and Fernet-Branca is the most well-known of them.

The sixth-generation owner, Eduardo Branca, discovered that in 2012, Bret and Tore' Kragerud made their own special Fernet-Branca coins for a bartender event. Since 2013, the Branca company has been making its own. Each year, it produces coins with unique artwork, often in batches of 200 or less. These are then released for special events, bartending competitions, pop-ups, and more.

It's not easy to get them unless you're willing to pay. Previous years sell for about $50 on eBay. If you're at an event where they're given out, odds are you'll have to work for it. For example, last year Fernet held a pop-up haunted house in New Orleans where you could earn one of the prized coins. First, you had to successfully complete an escape room to win a poker chip which you could use to enter a drawing to win the coin.