The First Labor Day Barbecue Looked A Lot Different Than It Does Today

It's no secret that Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. Kids go back to school (if they haven't already), families take last-minute vacations, and friends celebrate the federal holiday with a costly backyard BBQ cookout. But the Labor Day festivities we're familiar with today have evolved so much from their origin.

Imagine for a moment you're living in New York City during the 19th century. America's factories are in their prime, and laborers — including children — work around the clock in unsafe conditions to earn a couple dollars each day. This setting was the catalyst for coordinating a parade that lauded the hard work of thousands of American laborers and raised awareness to improve workers' rights and working environments. Eventually, it became known as Labor Day.

On September 5, 1882, between 10,000 and 20,000 union workers proudly marched through the city. Many held banners repping their labor unions or signs displaying political statements. The parade ended at Elm Park, where workers and their families enjoyed a large outdoor picnic, live music, dancing, and food. A few years later, the Volunteer Firemen's Association in New York held a picnic at Brommer's Union Park. These public celebrations continued over the years in New York and beyond, and local municipalities began passing laws to officially commemorate the holiday. In 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed legislation officially making Labor Day a federal holiday.