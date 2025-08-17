A Sweet Pantry Staple Is Your Ticket To Caramelized Pork Carnitas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At the heart of the beloved Mexican dish carnitas is the slow transformation of humble cuts of pork to crisp perfection. Traditionally made with ingredients like orange juice, lard, and aromatic spices, carnitas walk the line between sweet, savory, and spicy. But what if there was something else in your pantry that would take it to the next level? We turned to Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack, Mexican food blogger at Muy Bueno, and author of several cookbooks, including the recent "Muy Bueno: Fiestas," for some guidance.

"Sweetened condensed milk adds just the right touch of sweetness to balance bold flavors like chipotle, citrus, and garlic," she enthuses. "It also helps the pork caramelize as it crisps up. I first learned about this technique from [chef and TV personality] Pati Jinich and loved the idea. It's not traditional, but it enhances both flavor and texture in a really delicious way. In my Tacos de Carnitas recipe, I use just a couple of tablespoons and it makes a big impact."

It might sound a little funky at first — using sweetened condensed milk in carnitas isn't standard in recipes, but it's not at all unprecedented. Marquez-Sharpnack confirms: "No, it's not traditional. [But] over time, cooks have experimented with different ingredients to enhance flavor." And while the shelf-stable ingredient is an excellent pantry staple to have on hand, you can also easily make sweetened condensed milk at home.