If you ask an indie pop fan about Japanese Breakfast, they may start spewing song titles like "Boyish," "Be Sweet," and other hits from the band by that name. Without the second capital letter, however, the phrase simply refers to stuff that people in Japan eat for a morning meal. As to what that might be, it varies from household to household, just like it does in the United States. Some may stick with coffee or tea, others may swing by "Makudonarudo" (McDonald's) for an Egg McMuffin. However, according to Japanese food blogger and sauce seller Kimono Mom MOE , the two foods most often eaten at breakfast in Japan are rice and miso soup.

"There's a saying, 'Miso keeps the doctor away,'" she tells The Takeout. The reason, she explains, is that miso soup in the morning contains tryptophan, which the body converts into melatonin to help with sleep quality. "It also warms the body, boosts metabolism with B vitamins, and, together with carbohydrates like rice, fuels both body and brain for the day," she says.

Miso soup is made with miso paste and any kind of broth, and might also include meat, tofu, vegetables, or leftovers. A breakfast of soup and short-grain rice may be served in several small bowls, although a plate and cup will also work. As Kimono Mom MOE says, "The most important thing is to keep it healthy, balanced, and easy to continue without stress."