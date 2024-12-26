Why Nattō Remains A Breakfast Staple In Japan

Nattō, which is a fermented Japanese soybean dish, is definitely an acquired taste. It has some characteristics that you don't often see in a lot of other foods. First of all, it's got quite a distinctive smell to it, almost aged, funky, and cheesy; some people also say it's got an ammoniated scent to it. It also has a visual and textural component to it that's unlike anything else. Once it's been initially stirred, it starts developing mucus-like strands that coat the beans, clumping them together. I hate to describe it this way, but nattō is, well, a bit slimy. I've eaten a lot of things, but I can confidently say that eating nattō is definitely a singular experience.

Perhaps because it is so distinctive, nattō divides opinions. A 2017 survey completed by Nifty reported that just under 62% of Japanese people enjoyed eating nattō. Interestingly, other surveys have found that those people living in the west of Japan seem to enjoy the dish less. Despite its polarizing nature, many people still swear by the fermented soybeans for the same reason why people consume many different fermented foods around the world: They are healthy. For some people, that's reason enough to tolerate everything about nattō.