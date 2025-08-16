The Reason Love Island Uses Metal Champagne Flutes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reality dating shows continue to captivate viewers, with "Love Island" being one of the programs at the forefront of the revitalized genre. The show that exposed the ugliest slang term for spaghetti bolognese to United States' viewers is beloved due to its funny moments, constant drama, and big personalities. But one burning question many people have is, "What's with the golden glasses?"

For those unaware, golden Champagne flutes made of metal are used on "Love Island" for drinks the contestants enjoy while on-screen. Even though they may not be the wine glasses a master sommelier would choose, there's actually a good reason for the unique glassware: The opaque metal flutes prevent viewers from seeing exactly what beverage each contestant is drinking and how much of it they have left.

By hiding the drink in question, editors can make important cuts and splice scenes together without being concerned about the continuity of how much each individual has drunk from their cup. Furthermore, because contestants are often drinking water during shooting rather than an alcoholic beverage — of which they're reportedly only permitted two per night — not knowing exactly what's in their cup allows the show to give off the impression that the contestants are drinking alcohol (a staple of reality television) even when they're not.