Blend Pancake Batter In An Instant With A Kitchen Tool Hack

Before you begin blending, combine all of the ingredients in a tall, narrow container as opposed to a wide bowl. "It reduces splatter and ensures more even blending," Asad explained. Pour in the wet ingredients, then add the dry ones on top for smoother blending and less mess. Once you start the immersion blender, run it in short bursts and stop as soon as the flour is mostly mixed in. "Streaks of flour should still be visible when you stop," Asad said. "With pancake batter, 'lazy' mixing is actually a virtue."

After the batter is mixed, let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes. This resting period, Asad says, serves several purposes. "This helps hydrate the flour and relax any gluten you may have accidentally woken up, and also allows air bubbles to form naturally, giving you a better rise."

One more tip from Asad involves any mix-ins you may wish to add — fold these in by hand after you've mixed the batter. As he warned, "The blender will pulverize your mix-ins into oblivion, turning chocolate chips into streaky cocoa swirls and berries into jammy mush." In fact, you might not want to add those mix-ins to the batter at all, but rather sprinkle them over the top once the pancakes are in the pan.