Here's How To Remove A Wine Bottle Label Without Fuss

Thankfully, in my years of working in wine, I was never asked to remove a label from a wine bottle. I mostly hate the feeling glue leaves on my hands, but it's also a pain in the grapes to get those labels off. Which is why certified sommelier Cristie Norman's latest video (below) showcasing an easy method for removal piqued our interest. All it takes is some boiling water, a small dinner knife, and a funnel; that's it.

Start by pouring boiling water into the bottle. It looks like Cristie fills it up as high as the highest label. (Some wine bottles have two big labels, one on the front and one on the back, while others also have a smaller label higher up on the neck.) The biggest trick is working quickly since the adhesive needs to be hot for this to work but you don't want to burn your fingers on the glass. If you're having trouble, use the dinner knife to help peel back edges that are stuck.