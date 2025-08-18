Here's How To Remove A Wine Bottle Label Without Fuss
Thankfully, in my years of working in wine, I was never asked to remove a label from a wine bottle. I mostly hate the feeling glue leaves on my hands, but it's also a pain in the grapes to get those labels off. Which is why certified sommelier Cristie Norman's latest video (below) showcasing an easy method for removal piqued our interest. All it takes is some boiling water, a small dinner knife, and a funnel; that's it.
Start by pouring boiling water into the bottle. It looks like Cristie fills it up as high as the highest label. (Some wine bottles have two big labels, one on the front and one on the back, while others also have a smaller label higher up on the neck.) The biggest trick is working quickly since the adhesive needs to be hot for this to work but you don't want to burn your fingers on the glass. If you're having trouble, use the dinner knife to help peel back edges that are stuck.
Wine labels have never been more creative
Some people shop for wine simply by the label (I see folks do it all the time), but you should keep some simple wine label rules in mind. Beyond helping you decide what to buy, saving wine labels is a great way to remember a great bottle of wine. You can also remove them and place them in a scrapbook to remember a favorite event or dinner with loved ones. Modernwine labels have become their own form of art, but traditional labels are also something to pay attention to, especially if you pick a bottle from France or Italy. (Or Germany, whose wine labels are confusing even for wine industry veterans.)
Many young, creative winemakers are using their wine labels as a way to stand out. Some of my favorite American wines come from a small producer called Jolie Lade. Every year they feature a new, (usually) local artist to emphasize that wine changes year by year; highlighting the fact every vintage is unique while adding a visually enriching element to the wine (which is itself an incredible sensory experience). Whatever your reason for saving a label, artistic or memorial, now you can preserve them a little easier — just don't burn your fingers.