How To Read A German Wine Label Like A Sommelier

Before diving in, it's important to note that many wine-producing European nations including Italy, Spain, and Germany, use a pyramid classification system for their wines. This dates back to 2009 when the European Union changed the law around wine labeling requirements to help improve the quality and transparency of different wines.

The new rule categorized wine into three groups. These are, in ascending order: Wines that have their grapes sourced from anywhere in the country (commonly known as table wines), wines that have been made with at least 85% of grapes sourced from a specific area (called Protected Geographical Indication or PGI wines), and wines made with 100% of grapes from a specific area (called Protected Designation of Origin or PDO wines). To make matters even more confusing, each country uses its own language to designate each tier.

Judging any wine by its label is no easy task, and this is doubly true when it's written in a foreign language. What's more, German wine labels have a particularly bad reputation. Some of the terms are slightly confusing, and the numbers seem intimidating at first glance. But once you get the hang of it, finding an off-dry German riesling is child's play.