This Gen Z Habit Drives Restaurant Workers Up A Wall

Every generation has its own quirks and habits, and the internet is not shy to point this out. We've already covered the Gen Z habit of not opening bar tabs, but the latest buzz circulating the internet is a phenomenon referred to as the "Gen Z stare": a blank, deer-in-the-headlights-type stare members of Gen Z give in various social and professional settings. This frozen gaze creates intergenerational discomfort as older generations are unable to confidently interpret the meaning behind the stare, and restaurant workers can't help but feel uneasy when trying to serve someone who looks at them with seeming emptiness.

One TikTok user humorously reenacts her experience serving those who give her the infamous stare, mentioning the "blank silence and eye contact ... feels like a hostage negotiation." At first glance, many interpret this stare to be an expression of boredom, judgment, or even apathy. However, experts have chimed in on the matter and have offered other possible explanations for the gaze — the most overwhelming being a lack of social skills mixed with social anxiety. This derives from a reliance on screens, originating both voluntarily with social media and involuntarily with the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is important to note the Gen Z stare is different from another buzzworthy term: "the customer service stare." TikTok users present the customer service stare as one of annoyance rather than anxiety. Used to describe silent glares from Gen Z service industry workers given to customers in interactions they perceive as ridiculous, the customer service stare still provides the same discomfort as the Gen Z stare.