This Gen Z Habit Drives Restaurant Workers Up A Wall
Every generation has its own quirks and habits, and the internet is not shy to point this out. We've already covered the Gen Z habit of not opening bar tabs, but the latest buzz circulating the internet is a phenomenon referred to as the "Gen Z stare": a blank, deer-in-the-headlights-type stare members of Gen Z give in various social and professional settings. This frozen gaze creates intergenerational discomfort as older generations are unable to confidently interpret the meaning behind the stare, and restaurant workers can't help but feel uneasy when trying to serve someone who looks at them with seeming emptiness.
One TikTok user humorously reenacts her experience serving those who give her the infamous stare, mentioning the "blank silence and eye contact ... feels like a hostage negotiation." At first glance, many interpret this stare to be an expression of boredom, judgment, or even apathy. However, experts have chimed in on the matter and have offered other possible explanations for the gaze — the most overwhelming being a lack of social skills mixed with social anxiety. This derives from a reliance on screens, originating both voluntarily with social media and involuntarily with the Covid-19 pandemic.
When you're just trying to take a table's order like a normal human being but the Gen Z stare hits you so hard you start questioning your entire existence. I'm over here trying to figure out their food preferences, potential allergies, or if they even like food, and all I get is blank silence and eye contact that feels like a hostage negotiation. Why does it feel illegal to greet people these days?
It is important to note the Gen Z stare is different from another buzzworthy term: "the customer service stare." TikTok users present the customer service stare as one of annoyance rather than anxiety. Used to describe silent glares from Gen Z service industry workers given to customers in interactions they perceive as ridiculous, the customer service stare still provides the same discomfort as the Gen Z stare.
The new normal?
A generation glued to its screens, Gen Z has faced unique lifestyle adjustments older generations have not encountered. Gen Z has grown up with the rise of social media, which heavily contributes to how they communicate with others and perceive their own behaviors. Additionally, when Covid-19 hit, locking everyone in the world into quarantine, most Gen Z-ers shifted into remote learning, which decreased face-to-face interaction and increased screen time. These factors alter the way younger generations show up in the world, defying social institutions older generations have formed.
The pandemic affected everyone differently, yet Gen Z was arguably changed in the most profound way. Some members experienced their formative years in lockdown while others entered into adulthood during this time. Removing opportunities for social interaction during a crucial time for growth, the pandemic brought about several long-term challenges for the generation – most notably mental health issues, communication barriers, and reliance on social media for socialization. These challenges have produced great social anxiety and insecurities around how to 'properly' socialize. Creating their new normal, Gen Z-ers compensate for these fears with vacant stares.
However, with the generation being known for valuing authenticity, Gen Z's blank gazes could be alternatively perceived as genuine, innocent expressions. I define myself as a 'Zillenial' as I was born in 1998, and I relate to both Millennial- and Gen-Z-like behaviors. While I don't (think I) exhibit the Gen-Z stare, I applaud the realness of the gaze and see it as people unmasking themselves, displaying their true feelings. With this being said, I sympathize with servers' frustration when receiving the stare while just trying to do their jobs.