Why Your Rice Keeps Boiling Over And How To Stop It

Rice, of any grain, feeds the world, as more than half of the world's population depends on it as a daily staple. So why is it that every time I go to make rice, the damned pot boils over, and suddenly my burner is covered in viscous, starchy rice juice?! Well, rice is covered in starches, even the healthier brown rice. When you boil rice grains the starches on the outside slough off the grains and into the water. Given that rice is already super starchy, the starch in the water forms bubbles. The bubbles are easily moved around by steam, and as the steam seeks to rise up and out of the pot, it takes the bubbles with them. Suddenly, you'll have a Mount Vesuvius-like eruption of starch water all over, well, everything. I hate nothing more than the hiss of starch water hitting my burners.

To stop this, there are two crucial steps you can take. Always rinse your rice. Always! We recommended it for idiot proof rice. Get a mesh strainer and run cold water through the rice for at least 30 seconds. As you do that, swiftly agitate the rice grains with your fingers. The other step to take is that once your water is boiling, and you add your rice, turn the heat to low. Let the rice simmer on low for a few minutes longer. Also, while you're at it, always flavor your water—we'd recommend pickle juice.