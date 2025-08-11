For An Elevated Sandwich Condiment, Add This Vegetable To Mayo
Mayonnaise may be one of America's favorite condiments, but on its own, it's not all that flavorful. It can be a lot more exciting, however, if you spice it up with sriracha, stir in some lime juice, or add garlic to turn it into a tasty aioli (or rather, ai-faux-li, since traditional aioli contains neither eggs nor acid). These aren't your only options for jazzing up the all-white condiment, however. Bryan Quoc Le, founder and principal food consultant at Mendocino Food Consulting, recommends adding a surprising ingredient that will not only bump up the flavor, but change the consistency, as well: "Corn adds both sweetness and texture. Texture-wise, the whole kernel contributes a juicy crunch with a subtle pop of flavor, while blended corn results in a thicker, custard-like consistency similar to a sweet corn aioli."
While you could add drained canned corn or thawed, frozen corn straight from the package, Quoc Le believes that using fresh, roasted corn is the best option. As he explained, "Roasting caramelizes the sugar and thus releases its intrinsic sweetness with a smoky note ... When charred, its natural sugars provide a subtle burst of flavor that's well contrasted against the creaminess of mayo-based spreads."
How to make corn mayo
Making corn mayonnaise begins with preparing the corn. Bryan Quoc Le says there are two ways you can go about it: "For a chunkier spread, finely chop the corn or pulse it in a food processor for a few times. For a smoother, or a more even textured spread, purée one part of corn using an immersion blender, then stir in some whole or partially chopped kernels for texture contrasts."
You may also want to add some additional ingredients to the mayonnaise. "To balance the sweetness of the corn, incorporating herbs like cilantro, parsley, or even scallions would add a refreshing counterpoint to the mix," suggested Quoc Le. He advises adding citrus juice or vinegar as well, saying "Doing so will allow the mix to develop a more complex and balanced flavor profile" since the acidic element will cut through some of the richness. On a more surprising note, he also pointed out that mayonnaise and condensed milk pair well together, so this might be an option if you like sweeter condiments.
Yet another idea is to turn your corn mayo into an elote-flavored spread. Since it already includes two of the main ingredients used in Mexico's answer to corn on the cob, all you need to do is add lime juice, cotija cheese, and spices like chili powder and Tajín. Feta or Parmesan could also work for the cheesy component, and hot sauce or chopped jalapeños could be used to boost the heat.
How to use corn mayo
In Bryan Quoc Le's opinion, corn mayonnaise is "fantastic with grilled chicken or turkey sandwiches, since it moistens and textures up lean meats ... for a BLT or veggie sandwich, corn mayo can actually be a superior-tasting substitute for regular mayo, adding crunch and unique sweetness to each bite." He also feels that it works well for grilled cheese sandwiches, either spread on the inside of the bread before cooking or used to dip the sandwich after it's done. Banh mis, too, could benefit from this condiment because, according to Quoc Le, "Corn mayo can be used as a flavor-filled foundation that goes well with pickled veggies, spicy add-ins, or herbs." It can also take the place of mayonnaise in tuna or chicken to bring a whole new dimension to these sandwiches.
Once you're done elevating your sandwiches, there are other uses for any corn mayo that may be left over. In Quoc Le's experience, "Corn and mayo have been a usual component in most salads," which means you could thin out the mayonnaise and use it as a creamy dressing for a green salad or have it replace the mayonnaise in a pasta or potato salad. Corn mayo can also be eaten with crackers, while the elote-flavored version described above would be a tasty dip for tortilla chips. If you're feeling really experimental, though, you could always try using corn mayonnaise in our chocolate-mayo cupcake recipe.