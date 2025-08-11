For An Elevated Sandwich Condiment, Add This Vegetable To Mayo

Making corn mayonnaise begins with preparing the corn. Bryan Quoc Le says there are two ways you can go about it: "For a chunkier spread, finely chop the corn or pulse it in a food processor for a few times. For a smoother, or a more even textured spread, purée one part of corn using an immersion blender, then stir in some whole or partially chopped kernels for texture contrasts."

You may also want to add some additional ingredients to the mayonnaise. "To balance the sweetness of the corn, incorporating herbs like cilantro, parsley, or even scallions would add a refreshing counterpoint to the mix," suggested Quoc Le. He advises adding citrus juice or vinegar as well, saying "Doing so will allow the mix to develop a more complex and balanced flavor profile" since the acidic element will cut through some of the richness. On a more surprising note, he also pointed out that mayonnaise and condensed milk pair well together, so this might be an option if you like sweeter condiments.

Yet another idea is to turn your corn mayo into an elote-flavored spread. Since it already includes two of the main ingredients used in Mexico's answer to corn on the cob, all you need to do is add lime juice, cotija cheese, and spices like chili powder and Tajín. Feta or Parmesan could also work for the cheesy component, and hot sauce or chopped jalapeños could be used to boost the heat.