The Strange Connection Between Sriracha And Hula Hoops You Never Knew About

Sriracha has a cult following in the world of hot sauces, and for good reason. This sauce not only packs a punch as an ingredient in recipes, but also works great as a dipping sauce for everything from fries to chicken nuggets, and creates a perfect drizzle on meats, fish, and even sushi. But did you know that one of the most popular brands of sriracha is made in a former hula hoop factory? Vietnamese American immigrant David Tran, the man behind beloved Huoy Fong Sriracha or "rooster bottle" sriracha, took over a former toy factory, previously owned by the company behind hula hoops, in the 1980s to produce his signature product.

While many sriracha enthusiasts think of Huoy Fong Sriracha and remember the supply chain issues and shortages of the 2020s, or the controversy around the changes in the sauce's formula, fewer people know that it's made in a California factory that once produced hula hoops and other toys. This plant in Irwindale, California, has been popular as a tourist attraction since the 2010s, and even after the temporary production halts, remains popular with visitors — although less so with Irwindale locals, who have complained of the smell of peppers that can emanate during spice-grinding season. In an answer to their complaints, Tran placed a banner in the factory reassuring visitors that only hot sauce, and not tear gas, is produced on site.