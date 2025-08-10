The Korean Costco Food Court Item We Desperately Wish American Stores Had

Costco shoppers grabbing a bite at the food court anywhere in the U.S. have the same familiar things to choose from, like the cheese and pepperoni pizza, the chicken bake, and the famous $1.50 hot dog and drink combo. Maybe they mix it up with hacks like a free way to upgrade the pizza. But people at Costco locations in the other 13 countries where it's located have some different foods to choose from, tailored to local tastes. One tempting food court item at Korean Costcos that has us wishing it would come to American warehouses is bulgogi pizza.

Bulgogi, which means "fire meat," is traditional sweet and savory Korean barbecue. Thin slices of ribeye or sirloin beef are marinated in soy sauce, sugar or honey, sesame oil, garlic, onion, and Asian pear, and then grilled. They can also be stir-fried with vegetables. One of the things you can expect at Korean restaurants is seeing grills built into the tables for bulgogi where patrons can cook the meat. It's usually eaten in lettuce wraps with other fillings like rice and kimchi, or over rice, and is served with side dishes called banchan.