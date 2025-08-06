The Colorado Ramen Restaurant Where Everything Is DIY

Ramen just got a choose-your-own-adventure twist. At Hangang Ramen in Aurora, Colorado, you're not ordering a bowl of soup off a menu, you're building it yourself — convenience-store style. Inspired by the self-cook ramen stations along the Han River in Seoul, Korea, this family-owned spot lets diners browse rows of instant noodle packs, pick their preferred brand and spice level, and then, make the perfect bowl of ramen by customizing it with dozens of toppings like marinated eggs, Spam, fish cakes, dumplings, and even kimchi corn cheese (Don't forget that furikake belongs in your next bowl of ramen). Once you've assembled your haul, you bring it to a self-cook station where your pot is waiting.

It's fast-casual in the truest sense: a mash-up of late-night cravings, grocery-store scavenger hunts, and tabletop cooking. And while Hangang may be one of the first to bring this trend to Colorado, it's part of a growing DIY ramen wave. Similar spots like Ramyun in Centreville, Virginia, and Noodl in Montreal, Quebec, are popping up across North America — proof that instant noodles have officially gone gourmet.