How Much Coffee Does A Pod Really Make?

The question of how much coffee one can (or should) get out of a single coffee pod is one I've never pondered, despite having owned various K-Cup coffee makers over the years. I always just stick the pod in and hit the 12-ounce button, since my travel mug holds 16 ounces. If I want to be fancy and drink from a mug, I go with 10 ounces, since most of mine are a standard 11-ounce size. Since I'm anything but a coffee connoisseur, the strength — or lack thereof — didn't bother me much, but as it turns out, I've been making my coffee all wrong. Some experts suggest that the average 10 grams of ground coffee found in a standard K-Cup is most suitable for a six-ounce brew. Eight ounces might work if you're pushing it, but I've essentially been drinking brown water all this time. (It still tastes good with enough half-and-half.)

So why do K-Cup machines even have 10- and 12-ounce settings? These may be intended for extra-strength coffee pods such as the Keurig-owned Community Coffee Dark & Bold Exxtra Boost, which suggests using at least an eight-ounce brew. "Dark roast," "extra-bold," and "intense" are other words that signal a stronger brew. Some Keurig-branded machines also feature a "strong" button that uses a bit less water and increased brewing pressure, so your larger-sized cup of coffee won't taste so weak and watery. If you don't mind spending twice as much money, you can also make stronger Keurig coffee using the pod hack; brewing two six-ounce cups (each with its own pod) for a 12-ounce pour.