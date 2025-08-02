The Caribbean Liqueur That's Perfect For Summer Cocktails

What do summer cocktails mean to you? Do you lean light and lemony? If so, try a Tom Collins (an oldie, but a goodie). If you're more into tropical or tiki drinks, three experts we spoke with have another suggestion to offer. Rodrigo Urraca and Eric Van Beek, the two partners behind Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy currently working with 1800 Tequila, both endorse an ingredient called velvet falernum; as does Tiffanie Barriere, a mixologist who blogs about booze at The Drinking Coach.

Velvet falernum, a rum-based liqueur, has a flavor that Barriere describes as, "Lime, ginger, almond, and clove; it's tropical magic." According to Urraca and Van Beek, "Falernum is associated with tiki-style or Caribbean-style drinks. These drinks are mostly based on rum. This originates from culture but also accessibility back in the day when there was a limited supply of things." Barriere concurs that velvet falernum is a perfect match for rum, but feels it also pairs well with gin, tequila, and sparkling wine. As she says of the mixer, "It's a flavor bridge, not just a sweetener." It's cheaper to make craft cocktails at home, so don't be afraid of bringing this bar staple into your home.