Eliminate Smelly Kitchen Odors With This Creamy Sandwich Spread

The kitchen is a sacred place where delicious meals and satisfying snacks are kept. However, even some of the best food brings about some of the worst smells to come out of the kitchen. You don't have to live like this, though, and you don't have to run to the store to buy some flowery-smelling can of chemicals to spray around to clear the funk. Just head over to your pantry and grab the most uniquely American sandwich ingredient — peanut butter.

If you haven't heard of using peanut butter to eliminate foul kitchen odors, don't overlook this holy grail. Add about a tablespoon of peanut butter (a little more or less won't hurt) to a pan and bring it to a sizzle for a few minutes or so before turning the heat off again. Whatever monstrosity that was waging war against your sniffer will be replaced with the lovely, mild, and nutty scent left behind by your bubbling peanut butter. This strategy works particularly well for preventing the smell of seafood from taking over your home. Next time you are frying up some fish, add a bit of peanut butter to the oil. This will reduce the potentially unpleasant smell that accompanies such a pleasant meal.