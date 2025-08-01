The Dusty Addition That Makes Pie Crust Ultra Flaky

"Crust dust" doesn't sound like something you'd want to eat — or even touch with your bare hands. But, according to Vivian Villa, chef, product developer, and founder of Villa's Authentic Sauces, crust dust is key to keeping the bottoms of pies flaky and crisp.

Soggy bottoms are a common pie-making faux pas. The solution? Keep the bottom as dry as possible. But how can you avoid getting it wet if you're making a pie with a gooey, juicy filling, like blueberry, apple, or cherry?

Villa recommends crust dust. "Crust dust is a must," she says. "If the filling of the pie is going to be wet, a dusting of flour and sugar will help to keep the crust from getting soggy." The technique is simple. "I mix a couple tablespoons each of flour and sugar and sprinkle into a chilled crust just before filling," Villa explains. "It works to absorb much of the liquid, wicking it away from the pastry."

Once you've baked the pie, the flour will keep the filling from seeping into the crust. Sugar, on the other hand, keeps the flour from clumping together while absorbing some of the moisture on its own. Why not use something more absorbent, like corn starch? Because corn starch is too gooey. It'll create a gummy layer at the bottom of the pie. Extra flour won't improve the results, either. A thin, even dusting will do the trick.