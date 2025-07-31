Give Fried Chicken A Flavor Overhaul With This Breakfast Leftover
Fried chicken can be hard to improve. It's perfect combination of crunchy, golden skin and juicy meat is beloved for a reason. But even classics can benefit from a flavor refresh. One way to amp up fried chicken is with a common breakfast leftover: bacon fat. Lovingly referred to as liquid gold, bacon fat is a secret weapon which can boost all kinds of dishes. We reached out to Jay Craddick, executive chef at Humble Baron in Tennessee, to learn more about how to use bacon fat with fried chicken.
"Bacon fat creates a richer, smokier taste," Craddick explained. The best way to fry chicken in it? "Pan fried in a cast iron skillet." One drawback is bacon fat has a low smoke point, 325 degrees Fahrenheit, while frying oil should be around 350 degrees. "Combining with another oil will allow a higher smoke point but still benefit from the flavor," Craddick said. The last thing you need is for the oil to burn before you even get a chance to put the chicken in.
Mixing bacon fat with oil isn't the only option, though. "Marinating the chicken in bacon drippings will infuse amazing flavors," he said. "Pan searing the chicken with bacon drippings is another alternative since it will allow the chicken to absorb the bacon flavor."
How to gather and store bacon fat
Depending on how much bacon you make with breakfast, the leftover fat from a single day may not be enough to fry a batch of chicken even if you're blending it with another oil. Instead, keep and store the fat whenever you make bacon. That way you easily have it on hand not only for frying chicken, but to use with other foods as well; such as making an extra flavorful burger or extra savory popcorn.
To collect bacon fat, let it cool down then pour it through a fine strainer, cheesecloth, or coffee filter to remove the small meat bits which will turn your delicious fat rancid much faster. Once strained, keep the bacon fat in a covered metal or glass jar or in a designated bacon grease container. Store the container in the refrigerator if you use bacon fat often, where it'll be good for three to six months. If you use it less frequently, keep it in the freezer, and scoop out a small amount to thaw in the fridge whenever you need it.
Not only does saved bacon fat give food a pop of flavor, it's green-friendly, since you would otherwise throw it out. It's also good for your wallet, replacing some of the oil that you have to buy.