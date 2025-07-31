Give Fried Chicken A Flavor Overhaul With This Breakfast Leftover

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fried chicken can be hard to improve. It's perfect combination of crunchy, golden skin and juicy meat is beloved for a reason. But even classics can benefit from a flavor refresh. One way to amp up fried chicken is with a common breakfast leftover: bacon fat. Lovingly referred to as liquid gold, bacon fat is a secret weapon which can boost all kinds of dishes. We reached out to Jay Craddick, executive chef at Humble Baron in Tennessee, to learn more about how to use bacon fat with fried chicken.

"Bacon fat creates a richer, smokier taste," Craddick explained. The best way to fry chicken in it? "Pan fried in a cast iron skillet." One drawback is bacon fat has a low smoke point, 325 degrees Fahrenheit, while frying oil should be around 350 degrees. "Combining with another oil will allow a higher smoke point but still benefit from the flavor," Craddick said. The last thing you need is for the oil to burn before you even get a chance to put the chicken in.

Mixing bacon fat with oil isn't the only option, though. "Marinating the chicken in bacon drippings will infuse amazing flavors," he said. "Pan searing the chicken with bacon drippings is another alternative since it will allow the chicken to absorb the bacon flavor."