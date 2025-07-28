The Biggest Mistake People Make When Doubling A Recipe

Whether you're making dinner for a crowd or want a stash of cookies to keep in the freezer, you may find yourself needing to double a recipe. The process might seem pretty straightforward because multiplying by two isn't too difficult, even for those of us who weren't mathletes. Still, it's a mistake to assume that this simple equation holds for all ingredients. For one thing, salt and spices might be too intense in a double dose, so it's best to start by using just 1.5 times the original amount.

Yet another issue that affects baked goods is that double the amount of leavening might also be a bit much. For that reason, some cooks suggest reducing the amount of baking soda and baking powder by ⅛ teaspoon. Others recommend you recheck the ratio; as a general rule of thumb, a baking recipe should have between 1 and 1 ¼ teaspoons of baking powder or ¼ teaspoon of baking soda for each cup of flour. This means that if you're making a double batch of our giant Levain-style M&M's cookies, you can go ahead and double the amount of baking powder, but you might want to leave the baking soda as is.

Not every part of a recipe needs to be doubled, either. This is particularly true in the case of condiments. If you're cooking our karaage fried chicken or chimi burgers, you might realize that you won't need a double portion of sauce for two batches. In this case, go ahead and increase the amounts for the other ingredients, but prepare the sauce according to the original instructions.