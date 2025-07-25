The Old School Pastel Sugar Cookies That Deserve A Major Comeback

Sugar cookies can be a baker's best friend for whipping up a sweet treat that doesn't require a lot of ingredients or too much time. Their delicious, signature flavor gives them crowd-pleasing appeal, and they're a simple base to build on when you want something fancier. Old school Jell-O cookies dress up standard sugar cookies by mixing Jell-O powder into the dough, creating pastel hues and a light fruit flavor.

Jell-O salad was popular in the mid-20th century, but exactly when the idea arose to use flavored gelatin powder for sugar cookies isn't quite as clear. A recipe that called them Fruity Cookies appeared in a 1970s print ad for Jell-O, however, people have posted online about their families making the cookies as far back as the '60s.

Most recipes call for adding a regular three-ounce box of Jell-O to each sugar cookie batch (It's also perfectly fine to use ready-made sugar cookie mix). The 1970s recipe suggests pushing the dough through a cookie press — the same way spritz cookies are shaped — and sprinkling them with extra Jell-O powder before baking. You could also roll out the dough and use cookie cutters, or roll one-inch dough balls with your hands, and flatten them with the bottom of a glass. Other options include sprinkling the pre-baked cookies with granulated sugar, or leaving them topping–free.