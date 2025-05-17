Why Adding Jell-O To Your Cake Mix Is Genius

It's hard to top Jell-O as a light and easy dessert you can pull together any day of the week. Kids love the classic treat's bright colors and wiggly-jiggly texture, and it's a base for retro recipes guaranteed to impress your guests. But Jell-O can also be a baker's unexpected best friend. The flavored gelatin powder is perfect for giving your cakes some pizzazz, like other boxed cake mix hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.

Adding Jell-O powder to cake mix most noticeably brings its flavor and color to the dessert. The gelatin works on another level too, creating a moister, denser crumb. Of course, one of the best benefits is how easily it levels up your cake. Most recipes call for one 3-ounce box of regular Jell-O (not sugar-free) for a standard box of cake mix. Eggs, water, and vegetable oil are added, but not necessarily in the same amounts as the cake mix directions, so make sure to follow the recipe. You could also blend Jell-O powder into made-from-scratch batter.

The many cake mix and Jell-O flavors available give you lots of room to experiment. White and yellow cake mixes are a more neutral platform for the Jell-O's flavor and color. But you can use the same flavors, like lemon cake and lemon Jell-O, or blend them, like vanilla with orange Jell-O for Creamsicle cake, or strawberry and lemon Jell-O for strawberry lemonade flavor. It works with chocolate, too — try chocolate mix with cherry Jell-O for a riff on Black Forest cake.