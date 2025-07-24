Why Your Butter Looks Dark Around The Edges

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you hear the term 'brown butter' you probably think of amazing chocolate chip cookies, but if you see dark or browned edges on normal, uncooked butter that's not a good thing. Discoloration in butter is one of the telltale signs of spoilage, so you shouldn't eat any butter that isn't the usual pale yellow color. The concept of 'off butter' might sound odd since this stuff can last up to four months when stored properly. This long shelf life means it often gets finished way before it goes bad. However, it can happen.

Luckily, it's easy to spot, so no need to wonder if you've accidentally eaten off butter before. Discoloration (often brownish in color and always darker than the normal yellow) is a strong visual cue that butter has gone bad. The edges are the first areas to turn, so that's what you should keep an eye on.

Sourness is the second big giveaway — if you get close, rancid butter will smell sour and unpleasant. This should be enough to confirm your suspicions, but if you're still unsure, you can give it a small taste to check if it's sour. Mold can also grow on butter. If you see this, you should definitely throw it out.