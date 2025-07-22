The First Known Ice Cream Flavor Wasn't Vanilla Or Chocolate

When you think of popular ice cream flavors, I'm sure vanilla and chocolate swiftly come to mind (if you're curious, chocolate ice cream was invented first). Despite this, there is an ice cream that's much more historic than these fabled flavors — and it's definitely not what you think. Many ancient cultures experimented with different methods of ice harvesting — and later ice consumption — but it is believed that the Tang Dynasty of China was the first to combine ice (or snow), dairy, and flavoring between 618-907 CE. The flavoring in question? Camphor. Today, you probably won't see camphor ice cream in the freezer section at your local grocery store, but we have this unique treat to thank for catalyzing the global ice cream revolution.

Like other facets of food history, it is hard to precisely pinpoint the origins of ice cream and what part of the world it initially came from. Many ancient cultures ate sweetened snow or ice that was similar to modern-day shaved ice. However, by defining ice cream as frozen dairy, we were able to determine who inspired what in the ancient ice cream industry.