Is A Pot Filler Really Worth Investing In?

While you're weighing the merits of a pot filler, consider trying some recipes that make great use of a pot filler. Many recipes require a large pot to be filled with water, and pot fillers become especially useful for dishes that call for you to add more liquid to the dish as it cooks.

One of the most popular forms of pot-filler-friendly cooking involves pasta. You can probably think of a slew of pasta recipes that never get old, just off the top of your head. Boiling a large pot of water to make a big batch of pasta, or a pasta salad to share at a potluck, can be awkward at best with a conventional sink, but becomes simple and straightforward with a pot filler.

On the other hand, while pot fillers are an obvious choice for boiling, they can also be ideal for making one of your favorite soup recipes. Not only can you fill a pot easily for slow-simmer soups and homemade broth, your pot filler can also be used midway through cooking — if a soup has thickened too much and needs more water — saving you the difficulty of dragging the pot to the sink. Whether you're making soups, pastas, or even boiling potatoes to mash, trying a stovetop favorite lets you discover whether a pot filler is something your kitchen needs.