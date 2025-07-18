Is It Rude To Order Another Round From A Food Runner At A Restaurant?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might think that a restaurant server's main job is to deliver food and drinks to your table, and in most cases, you'd be correct. In more upscale restaurants, however, a server might be more of a salesman, trying to talk you into ordering a more expensive bottle of wine. In such cases, some or all of your food may be delivered by a runner. (Or a robot cat, in the case of one Arizona ramen restaurant.) If a runner is bringing you your order, is it okay to ask them for another round of drinks? According to etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts, author of "A Traveler's Passport to Etiquette in a Post-Pandemic World," the answer is no.

"The food runner's job is to bring food from the kitchen to the table, not to take drink orders," Grotts told The Takeeout. "It's a bit like asking the mail carrier to pick up your dry cleaning — wrong task, wrong role." But even if it's not technically 'correct,' that doesn't mean it's completely out of the question. "If you do flag them down, keep it simple: A polite request to notify your server is acceptable."