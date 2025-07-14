The Unique And Time-Consuming Way Blake Lively Cooks For Her Kids

We often see Blake Lively gracing the red carpet of Hollywood events and covers of magazines, but away from the limelight, the celebrity mom of four is just like many of us. She's also preoccupied with parental duties, especially when it comes to preparing food for the family. In an interview with Delish, the "Gossip Girl" alum got candid about what it's like feeding her kids with husband Ryan Reynolds. According to her, before having kids, she always thought of being practical and making only one meal for everyone. Unfortunately, that's impossible because her children like different things. "They have such different palates," she said.

In order to cater to her kids' needs, Lively joked that she's like a restaurant herself, preparing multiple dishes to satisfy everyone's unique cravings. Then, there's also the challenge of keeping up with the changes in their preferences. "Their palates change. They try a lot when they're little, then they just wanna go into beige foods. Then they start trying things again." Fortunately, she still finds joy in the chaos, even though it's tricky finding the right way to cook for a house of picky eaters. "I do really love to cook so I do end up making different things for different kids," she explained to the outlet. "It's fun. I love cooking."