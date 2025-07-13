Why Your Homemade Bagels Are Too Dense And The Easy Way To Fix Them

Breanne Kostyk is a bagel-baking maverick. Her New Orleans-based shop, Flour Moon Bagels, has earned some of the highest praise bagels can get outside of New York. Bon Appetit and The New Yorker both claim that her bagels are as good as anything you can get in the Big Apple. That's not an easy feat. If you've tried baking bagels at home, you've probably discovered that the soft-yet-chewy texture of a good New York bagel is tough to recreate. Kostyk gave The Takeout some tips on avoiding the dense, dry texture that plagues bad bagels.

"Bagels can be dense for several reasons," says Kostyk. One common culprit? Underdeveloped gluten. To develop strong, stretchy gluten, you'll need to work the dough. "Bagels require a strong gluten bond for the classic, chewy texture," she explains. "You really want to fully knead your dough. You want to make sure your dough mixes to the point of being very smooth and supple."

Time, temperature, and hydration are just as important as kneading the dough. "If the dough is very tough and hard to work with, it may be lacking hydration," Kostyk says. "It may also not be rested or proofed enough." At Flour Moon Bagels, the dough goes through a cold fermentation process that lasts 18 hours.