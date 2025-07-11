Pair Cherry Tomatoes With This Sweet Fruit For The Best Homemade Pizza

Most homemade pizza recipes start with pizza sauce made from canned tomatoes, but you can also make a pizza using fresh cherry tomatoes. Nathan Gerard, the manager at pellet stove and grill retailer Pellet Head, not only encourages doing so but recommends taking it one step further with the addition of a certain kind of fruit. No, we're not talking about the ever-polarizing pineapple pizza. Gerard suggests adding strawberries instead, saying they pair surprisingly well with cherry tomatoes.

As Gerard told The Takeout, "The sweetness of strawberries balances the acidity of cherry tomatoes, kind of like how balsamic glaze plays off tomatoes and cheese. It adds a fresh, slightly jammy layer of flavor." He cautioned, however, that both strawberries and tomatoes have a high moisture content, so you'll need to go easy with how much you add so the crust doesn't get waterlogged.

If you have a dedicated pizza oven (such as the one Pellet Head sells), this would be ideal for cooking such a pizza. These ovens can reach temperatures as high as 900 degrees Fahrenheit, which, Gerard explained, "can make sure you don't get the sogginess from such toppings."