The Air Fryer Cleaning Hack That's Actually Pretty Dangerous
Countertop appliances provide consumers with the convenience they crave in today's world. No one wants to preheat an oven and wait for their chicken nuggets when they could just pop them in an air fryer, saving time while still making delicious food. Yes, the air fryer is most certainly worth the hype. The only downside to the speed at which you can prepare your meals in this appliance is the clean-up you have to do afterward. Convenience seems far off when one is cleaning. That could help explain the viral cleaning hack that tried to make cleaning air fryers a breeze but actually made them dangerous fire hazards.
The cleaning hack that's actually a simple trick to burning your house down is to fill the air fryer drawer halfway up with soapy water, close it, and turn it on for several minutes. Voila. You have a clean air fryer — according to the social media influencers peddling this info, anyway. However, thinking logically: Air fryers are electronic and have exposed electrical elements. Filling your air fryer with water and then turning it on is extremely dangerous as it poses a massive fire hazard. Worst of all, the hack doesn't even work in the first place. Those who've braved the dangers reported that very little dirt and grime was even removed this way. There are better ways to clean your air fryer. They only take a little longer and won't run the risk of endangering you or anyone else.
How to properly clean an air fryer
Part of using an air fryer to the fullest is making sure it stays clean. An air fryer should be gently cleaned after each use and deep cleaned at least once per month or even more if you use it frequently. For after-use cleaning, unplug the air fryer and let it cool down (you can do this while you're eating the goodies you made in it). Once cooled, wash the basket and tray with soap and water and wipe down the inside and outside of the fryer itself. Once everything is nice and dry, you can put it all back in place. For less mess in your air fryer, try using air fryer silicone liners which prevent food residue from sticking inside the appliance.
To deep clean an air fryer, once more unplug it and make sure it's cool. Take out and clean all of the removable parts with soap and water. Wipe down the inside and outside of the machine like normal only this time make sure to clean the heating element as well. To do this, use a soft scrubbing brush to gently clean any buildup that's accumulated on the heating element. Be careful not to damage the coil and make sure the element is completely dry before reassembling the machine. Keeping your air fryer clean will help it last longer and remain the star item in your dream kitchen. It will also make sure your food tastes as it should because the build-up from other foods won't be mingling with it.