The Air Fryer Cleaning Hack That's Actually Pretty Dangerous

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Countertop appliances provide consumers with the convenience they crave in today's world. No one wants to preheat an oven and wait for their chicken nuggets when they could just pop them in an air fryer, saving time while still making delicious food. Yes, the air fryer is most certainly worth the hype. The only downside to the speed at which you can prepare your meals in this appliance is the clean-up you have to do afterward. Convenience seems far off when one is cleaning. That could help explain the viral cleaning hack that tried to make cleaning air fryers a breeze but actually made them dangerous fire hazards.

The cleaning hack that's actually a simple trick to burning your house down is to fill the air fryer drawer halfway up with soapy water, close it, and turn it on for several minutes. Voila. You have a clean air fryer — according to the social media influencers peddling this info, anyway. However, thinking logically: Air fryers are electronic and have exposed electrical elements. Filling your air fryer with water and then turning it on is extremely dangerous as it poses a massive fire hazard. Worst of all, the hack doesn't even work in the first place. Those who've braved the dangers reported that very little dirt and grime was even removed this way. There are better ways to clean your air fryer. They only take a little longer and won't run the risk of endangering you or anyone else.