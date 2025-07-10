Is Bringing Your Own Food Into Movie Theaters Illegal?
Most of us have brought outside food into a movie theater. Whether it's bargain candy from Walgreens, a Chipotle burrito, a nip of Fireball whiskey, or even a bucket of KFC, we've all refused to pay exorbitant prices for popcorn and soda. (I remember paying $30 for popcorn and water at the Regal in Union Square for "Killers of the Flower Moon" and instantly regretting it.) Even with theater chains like Alamo Drafthouse elevating movie theater food, it's still hard to justify spending so much on snacks.
This is probably why there are many folks on the internet asking if it is illegal to bring your own food to the movie theater. To be very clear, no, it is not illegal, because that's not how laws work. Company policies aren't laws because we don't live in an Ayn Rand dystopia yet. Theaters generally ask you not to bring in outside food or drink because concessions are a decent portion of their revenue, with estimates hovering around 40%. I'd also like to note that just because it's legal to bring in your own snacks, nothing is stopping the theater from kicking you out. In fact, most chains will ask you to leave if you're caught.
Mission possible: Sneak in your snacks like a pro
It's not illegal to sneak food into the movies — rejoice! But I'd like to talk about unspoken etiquette so that you won't get caught and draw the ire of the hardworking ushers. There are many stories of people bringing in entire pizzas, restaurant leftovers, bubble teas, and really anything you can think of. Some folks even like to brag about having food delivered to the theater in the middle of a screening. Talk about flaunting corporate policy!
Really, it's best to keep what you're sneaking in simple and easy to clean up. The easiest snack sneak is to buy popcorn and bring your own candy, which we have a handy popcorn-candy pairings guide for. Plus, you get to enjoy that uniquely irresistible movie theater popcorn. If you have a small bag or purse, you can always bring in your favorite fast food, since that's relatively discrete and easily contained.
The world is truly your hidden food oyster here, but I want to emphasize, for the love of all that is cinematic, follow two rules for actually sneaking in food. First, clean up after yourself and be respectful. And second, please be kind to theater employees. If you're nice to them, they might even turn the other way.